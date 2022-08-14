Ichie Altamirano starred in San Sebastian's win against Marinerong Pilipino. PBA Images

MANILA - Apex Fuel-San Sebastian is still alive in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals after an 82-74 Game Two win over Marinerong Pilipino, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ichie Altamirano went on a hot streak in the final 5:29, pouring eight of his 13 points as he carried the Golden Stags from a 71-68 deficit to a 78-71 edge with 2:07 on the clock.

The senior guard also added four rebounds and four assists to spark Apex Fuel-San Sebastian's late rally before its defense held through down the stretch.



"The effort, palaging nasa kanila. When you work hard, good things will happen," said coach Egay Macaraya.

Romel Calahat paced the Golden Stags with a double-double of 15 points and 10 boards, Jesse Sumoda collected 14 points, eight rebounds, and three steals, and Alex Desoyo and Rafael Are combined for 20 in this big win to finally get one over the Skippers.

Game Three is on Wednesday.

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian earlier fell to Marinerong Pilipino in the eliminations, 86-74, and in Game One last Friday, 74-66.

This was also a missed opportunity for the Skippers which leaned on Jollo Go scoring 28 points on 5-of-9 clip from beyond the arc.

The Scores:

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 82 -- Calahat 15, Sumoda 14, Altamirano 13, Desoyo 10, Are 10, Felebrico 8, Villapando 6, Escobido 4, Yambing 2, Cosari 0, Shanoda 0, Suico 0, Garcia 0.

Marinerong Pilipino 74 --Go 28, Gomez de Liano 11, Nocum 10, Agustin 9, Gamboa 7, Carino 4, Manlangit 3, Pido 2, Bonifacio 0, Soberano 0, Bonsubre 0, Garcia 0.

Quarters: 16-11, 35-34, 60-58, 82-74.