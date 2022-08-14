PBA D-League: St. Clare stuns La Salle to force Game 3

Johnsherick Estrada puts up for a jumper against La Salle in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Adalem Construction-St. Clare lived to fight another day, turning back EcoOil-La Salle, 72-64, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The win allowed the Saints to push their best-of-3 semifinals series in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup to a deciding game.

Johnsherick Estrada and Joshua Fontanilla delivered the dagger buckets late, as they avoided a repeat of the Game One meltdown they suffered two days back.

"Alam namin na tatapusin ni Josh and Estrada yung game, pero dapat lahat yan magsimula sa depensa," said coach Jinino Manansala.

Estrada unloaded 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, as well as six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal, while Fontanilla got 21 points, seven coming in the final canto, to go with three boards, a steal, and a rejection to lead Adalem-St. Clare.

Senegalese center Babacar Ndong also hauled down 15 rebounds as the Saints survived the Green Archers' 23-point third quarter fightback.

Game Three is on Wednesday.

Ben Phillips led EcoOil-La Salle with 15 points and six rebounds, while Kevin Quiambao was limited to just nine points, four steals, three boards, and three assists in the loss.

The Scores:

Adalem-St. Clare 72 -- Estrada 22, Fontanilla 21, Rojas 9, Estacio 6, Sablan 5, Galang 5, Ndong 2, Lopez 2, Gamboa 0, Sumagaysay 0, Manacho 0.

EcoOil-La Salle 64 -- B. Phillips 15, Quiambao 9, Nelle 8, M. Phillips 8, Nwankwo 8, Austria 6, Winston 5, Escandor 3, Estacio 2, Blanco 0.

Quarters: 14-19, 34-29, 51-52, 72-64.