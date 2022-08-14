Pajotal sends PH to semis of Little League Softball World Series

The Philippines, represented by Negros Occidental Little League, is through to the semifinals of the 2022 Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.

The Filipinas outlasted New England, 1-0, on a superb game by Jacey Pajotal to make it to the last four.

Philippines advances to the Purple Bracket Championship on Sunday in Greenville! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/U53muIrWn8 — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 13, 2022

The Filipinas earlier lost to Maryland, 0-2, but still had a chance later in the day against New England and made sure that they would not relinquish the opportunity.

The Filipinas scored at the bottom of the first inning, with Pajotal's single sending Audrey Matarong home.

They had an opportunity to add to the score at the bottom of the third, but Krystal Lobaton was tagged out while advancing to second base.

Pajotal was in command throughout, striking out ten batters and allowing just three hits.

The Filipinas will play Maryland again in the semifinals. In the other bracket, it will be Texas vs. Virginia for a spot in the finals.

Negros Occidental, bannered by Bacolod, is the 2019 Asia-Pacific Region champion.

According to a Little League official, because of logistical constraints caused by the pandemic, not enough teams could compete in the Asia-Pacific tournament.

The Little League International Tournament Committee, thus, approved Negros Occidental’s participation at the World Series, citing “the overall strength of participation in the Little League Softball program throughout the Philippines.”