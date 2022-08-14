Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong during Nexplay EVOS' win against TNC Pro Team in MPL Philippines Season 10. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - After setting out for Nexplay EVOS, Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong seemed to mesh well with his new teammates.

In fact, the former Onic PH player powered Nexplay past TNC Pro Team to end their MPL opening week with a win.

Speaking to reporters, Micophobia shared that he synergized well with the squad.

"Ngayong season po, sobrang dali lang po nabuo ng synergy namin. Kasi sobrang dali lang po nila i-approach. As in one week lang po, naging okay na po kami," Micophobia said.

Micophobia made his presence felt from the get-go in Season 10 with his Natalia.

In Game 1 against TNC Pro Team, he even made a backdoor play which caught their opponents off guard and turned the game around.

The play drew comparisons to former teammate Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy's heroics when the former Onic PH captain did the same for Sunsparks in Season 5 of the MPL.

Micophobia even shared that Baloyskie - heralded as one of the best to use the asassin-roam hero - gave him tips.

"Meron po siyang naturo, yung ibang combo, kung paano i-maximize yung damage ng Natalia," he said.

After staying at the sidelines during his two-year stint in Onic PH, Micophobia thinks he's gained more confidence.

"Mas nagiging confident na ako kasi nasa main 5 na ako."