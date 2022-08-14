Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino (right) speaks with Stephanie Mercado-Koenigswarter. At left is POC secretary general for international affairs Bones Floro. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will immortalize the late, great Lydia de Vega at the soon-to-rise POC Museum at the New Clark City in Capaz, Tarlac.

POC President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino made the promise to de Vega's daughter, local volleyball star Stephanie Mercado-Koenigswarter, and mother Mary when he visited de Vega's wake at the Heritage Park in Taguig City on Saturday morning.

"Lydia's legacy will forever be remembered. So we, the POC, are planning to put all her achievements on a wall inside the Olympic museum," Tolentino told Mercado-Koenigswarter and Mary de Vega.

"Her achievements in the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Championships and Asian Games, among others, will be immortalized there in the museum," he added. "She'll be an inspiration to all aspiring athletes."

De Vega passed away on the evening of August 10 after a battle with breast cancer.

Born on December 12, 1964, in Meycauayan city, Bulacan, de Vega is one of the Philippines' greatest athletes and one of its most recognizable sportswomen.

She won nine gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games and two golds in the Asian Games. She was also a two-time Olympian (Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988).

She set a personal best of 11.28 seconds in the 100-meters, a national record that stood for 33 years, until it was broken by Kristina Knott in 2020.

De Vega also dabbled in acting. Her most famous role was the lead in "Medalyang Ginto", a movie released in 1982 where she portrayed herself and which delved into her struggles and triumphs training to become a champion.

Her last public appearance was during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, hosted by the Philippines.

De Vega's wake will be transferred on Monday to her native Meycauyan in Bulacan where she once served as councilor.

Tolentino, meanwhile, will fly to Bangkok on Monday for a SEA Games Federation Council meeting on the Cambodia 32nd SEA Games in May 2023.

RELATED VIDEO