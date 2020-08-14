PBA: Once retired, this is the career Pingris wants to pursue

Magnolia veteran big man Marc Pingris has learned so much in his 15 seasons in the PBA that he wants to convey that knowledge to a next generation of players.



"Gusto ko yan, maging coach. Dream ko yan mai-share ang mga naituro sa akin," Pingris said in an article posted on the PBA website.

Pingris said he learned so much from the likes of Danny Ildefonso, Rommel Adducul and Johnny Abarrientos growing up.

"Tinuruan nila ako. At ganoon din pagkatapos ng career ko, gusto ko rin mag-share at magturo," said Pingris.

After their playing careers, Abarrientos, Ildefonso and Adducul took up coaching.

Abarrientos is now serving as a deputy coach at Magnolia, while Ildefonso is among the assistants of coach Jeff Cariaso at Alaska.

Adducul, meanwhile, is also a deputy coach at Blackwater.

