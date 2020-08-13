NBA: Grizzlies handle Bucks with ease to gain play-in berth

Dillion Brooks scored a game-high 31 points, and Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas each tallied a triple-double, as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Milwaukee Bucks 119-106 on Thursday (US time) to secure a spot in the play-in series.

With Phoenix's win over Dallas, the Grizzlies and the Suns ended their regular season with identical 34-39 records.

But Memphis holds the tiebreaker because it won their season series with Phoenix 3-2.

Morant registered 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, while Valanciunas added 26-19-12 for Memphis, which used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to break the game open.

Brook Lopez scored 19 points to lead the Bucks.

The Grizzlies have struggled in the bubble, going just 2-6 overall at Disney, but they found some redemption with the victory over Milwaukee, which did not have its best player on the night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo received a 1-game suspension after he head-butted Washington's Moe Wagner following an offensive foul and verbal exchange in Tuesday's 126-113 win.

The MVP candidate was ejected from the game, but he will be eligible to return for the start of the playoffs next week.

San Antonio, a fourth team that was eyeing to reach the playoffs, was eliminated after the victories by the Grizzlies and the Suns.

The 8th- and 9th-place finishers in the West will battle this weekend in a 1- or 2-game play-in series on Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday.

The 8th-place finisher must win only one game, while the 9th-place finisher must win both. The winner of the play-in will face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the traditional first round of the playoffs.

— With a report from Field Level Media

