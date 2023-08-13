Rain or Shine absorbs 2nd defeat in Jones Cup

The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. Handout.

Rain or Shine absorbed its second straight defeat in the William Jones Cup after falling short against Chinese Taipei B, 89-79, on Sunday at Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

The Taiwanese squad raced to an early 16-3 lead against the Elasto Painters, who trailed for the rest of the match.

Rain or Shine managed to find it mark in the fourth period but could not overcome a 20-point deficit.

He Dan led Chinese Taipei with 17 points, while Jian Tingjhao added 15.

Ange Kouame again led the Elasto Painters with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Nick Evans backed him up with 11 points and six rebounds, but this weren't enough to save Rain or Shine.

The Elasto Painters opened its Jones Cup campaign on Saturday with a 98-72 defeat to. Chinese Taipei-A.

Rain or Shine will next take on UAE on Monday.