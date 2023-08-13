PH falls to Indonesia to conclude SEA V-League Leg 2

Photo from Volleyball Philippines' Facebook page. File photo

The Philippine women's national volleyball team put up a gallant stand but eventually absorbed a four-set defeat to Indonesia in their last game of the second leg of the 2023 Southeast Asian V-League, Sunday at the Chiang Mai 700th Anniversary Sports Complex in Thailand.

The Filipinas took the opener but Indonesia regrouped to snatch a 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 victory.

It was a painful defeat for the Philippines as they were poised to send the match to a decider after taking a 22-18 advantage in the fourth frame.

But Wilda Siti took over for Indonesia, scoring clutch shots down the stretch to lead her team to victory.

The Filipinas ended the second leg with a 0-3 win-loss record, after bowing to Thailand and Vietnam in their previous assignments.

The Philippines got a consolation as National University star Alyssa Solomon earned Best Opposite Spiker honors for the second leg.

