Kevinn Santos of Pampanga Delta in action. Handout.

MANILA — Pampanga Delta opened the Sinag Liga Asya Born 2001 Cup by dominating Antipolo Pilgrims LEAP, 101-50, on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in Pampanga.

Leading the hometown squad was Arthur Roque who put up 17 points, four rebounds, and an assist.

Jonnel Policarpio and Justine Bautista also stood out, scoring 16 and 15, respectively.

The inaugural conference of the SLA Born 2001 Cup is headed by chairman Rocky Chan, and he bared how it signals a new start for the league.

“We're just so excited for the SLA. It's a fresh start but it's the same old group, same old teams that we have,” Chan said. “We also have our former commissioner and now chief operations officer coach Leo Isaac, who will run the show on the basketball operations side. We're so excited with the inaugural conference of the Sinag Liga Asya Born 2001 Cup,” he continued.



“We have 11 teams here in Luzon, we have eight teams in Mindanao and in Visayas. Masaya kami that we are able to give opportunity sa mga bata na tuparin iyong mga pangarap nila,” he added.



Meanwhile, Luid One Kapampangan defeated LDG San Pedro, 73-70.

CJ Buitison led his squad with 26 points, six steals, three rebounds, three assists and six steals, while IC Dauting added 11 points.

In the other match, Laguna DatzLav x EOZ Construction moved past Hustle Rising Suns, 70-63.

Mhickael Pontanoza led Laguna with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Glenn Jared Madiz had 12 markers and 10 boards.

The tournament will undergo a single-round elimination, with the top eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals. The higher-rank team will walk into the quarters with twice-to-beat incentives against the lower-ranked squads.



The semifinals and finals matches will both be decided in one game.