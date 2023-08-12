Jamie Malonzo during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023 match between Gilas Pilipinas and Lebanon at the Philippine Arena on February 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — There are only less than two weeks left before Gilas Pilipinas sees action at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and Jamie Malonzo understands the pressure that the squad faces in the campaign.

“There’s a lot of pressure on us, especially defending our home soil,” the Ginebra high-flyer said at the FOR LOVE: The Podcast live recording in Taguig City on Saturday.

“So we’ll definitely go out there and try and represent as best as we can. Playing for our country, playing in our country, playing in front of our people, we’re gonna go try to go out there and just do what we can to get those wins,” he added.

Malonzo shared a bit of development on where their team’s preparations are now, especially with the arrival of NBA star Jordan Clarkson and the 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto.

“We’re definitely ramping it up. Just watching Jordan Clarkson play, he’s a talented player, he brings a higher level to our team, and I would say that this is a very talented group we have. We just wanna put up the pieces together,” he said.

“Kai Sotto is back, and I think he is cleared for contact [practice], so yeah, we’re just ramping it up together as a team.”

Clarkson and Sotto only started to practice with the team earlier this week, but the former De La Salle Green Archer emphasized how the duo can elevate the ceiling of the team.

“It’s a very talented group with Jordan Clarkson included so I think we’ll be good the next couple of weeks.”

Calvin Oftana, meanwhile, bared how the support of Filipino fans can also contribute to the team’s success.

“Kailangan lang namin ng suporta nila,” Oftana said. “Siyempre, nandun naman yung pressure talaga eh especially nasa bansa pa natin gaganapin. We’re looking forward sa lahat ng basketball fans, especially sa lahat ng Filipinos na suportahan yung Gilas.”

Gilas will play a couple of exhibition games in the next two weeks, just before opening their World Cup stint against the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena on Friday, August 25.

Their Group A assignments also include games against Angola on August 27 and Italy on August 29.