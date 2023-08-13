Jimmy Alapag during his heyday. FIBA.basketball



MANILA -- Current Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Dwight Ramos called former national team stalwart Jimmy Alapag as his Gilas GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

In a recent interview, the Levanga Hokkaido guard said he wishes he could have played together with the six-time PBA champion and current Sacramento Kings player development coach.

“I’ll probably go with Jimmy just because I’ve heard a lot of stories about him and how he was with the national team,” Ramos told ABS-CBN Sports’ Paolo Trinidad.

“And it’s kind of someone I wish I could have played with. He’s also close to the same area I’m from the States, so it feels good that I can root for someone like that,” Ramos continued.

The now 45-year-old Alapag represented the men’s seniors national squad for several years from 2007 to 2014.

He averaged 9.2 points and 3.2 assists in the 2014 FIBA World Cup, shooting 45.8 percent from three-point area.



In that tournament, the “Mighty Mouse” scored 18 points in Gilas’ breakthrough win against Senegal, and also put up 15 points in Gilas’ valiant effort against Argentina which merited him comparisons to undersized Puerto Rican star JJ Barea.

Although head coach Chot Reyes has not yet announced his final 12 for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Ramos is seen by many as one of the roster’s locks, given that he has played all 10 games of the Asian Qualifiers.

Ramos produced steady all-around numbers of 12.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for Gilas during that two-year stretch, putting him in a prime position to man one of the guard spots for the group.

Wing man Calvin Oftana also mentioned Alapag as his GOAT if he were to choose, citing the former TNT playmaker’s determination whenever he is wearing a Gilas uniform.

“Para sakin, si Kuya Jimmy Alapag. Talagang iba ‘yung guts niya kapag nalalaro siya. Talagang nakikita mo sa kaniya yung determinadong maglaro at manalo para sa bayan,” he said.

Meanwhile, CJ Perez and Will Navarro both went with Jayson Castro, particularly for his spell as a two-time FIBA Asia All-Star five member from 2013 to 2015.

“Malaking impact siya before, during his time. Tapos binansagan siyang fastest point guard in Asia. That means something,” Navarro said of Castro.

The former Gilas veteran was named to the all-tournament teams of both the 2013 and 2015 editions of the FIBA Asia Cup – then called the FIBA Asia Championship – where the Philippines copped back-to-back silver medals.

In between, Castro also played in the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

“Jayson Castro, kasi siya yung pinakamagaling na point guard sa Asia,” Perez added.

