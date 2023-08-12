Jordan Clarkson in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Lebanon. FIBA.basketball/file

So far, so good with Jordan Clarkson around.

The Gilas Pilipinas team pool is racing against time to integrate the Utah Jazz stalwart into its system ahead of the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup, and his teammates are liking what they see so far.

AJ Edu and Calvin Oftana said they felt improvements in their training with an NBA-caliber player as their teammate.

"When you have high-level players join it elevates everyone else, especially when you have someone like Jordan. It's impacted us in a good way," said Edu in an interview with Noli Eala on Power & Play.

Oftana, for his part, felt inspired to play alongside the Filipino-American who joined the team practices last week.

"Iba din talaga ang high-caliber player at from the highest league pa," he said. "It's a big thing for us and we're happy na nandyan na sila para makuha ang sistema natin."

The NLEX big man added that Clarkson is expected to provide a big boost in scoring in their World Cup campaign.

"Knowing JC na nakasama ko na dati, he can produce numbers that can help us and the team. Siyempre NBA-caliber 'yung tao."

The pool has been pruned to the last 16 players and coach Chot Reyes is expected to name the Final 12 anytime soon.

Oftana and Edu admitted they are both excited with the prospect of being chosen to be among the final lineup for the Cup, which will be played at home.

"Nandoon naman ang pressure talaga in playing at home. Nakakakaba... pero 'yun pressure is a good thing... (Fans) ang magpapaboost sa mga players na maglaro pa. Sobrang excited kami na first time maglaro sa harap ng mga Pilipino," said Oftana.

Should they fail to make the cut, Edu said he will still be proud being part of the pool.

"There will be an element of disappointment, but the end of the day it's a blessing to be a part of the pool," he said. "You're still part of the team in a sense even though you're not in the 12."