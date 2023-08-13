Ateneo bows to Radford, settles for 4th in WUBS

The Ateneo Blue Eagles. Photo courtesy of the World University Basketball Series.



The Ateneo Blue Eagles missed out on the podium of the 2023 World University Basketball Series after a 77-68 defeat to Radford University, Sunday at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Champions of last year's inaugural edition, the Blue Eagles settled for fourth place this time around as they bowed to Radford in the bronze medal game.

Ateneo nearly erased a 21-point deficit against Radford and got within six points, 66-60. The reigning UAAP champions could not complete the comeback, however.

The Blue Eagles had lost to Hakuoh, 73-58, on Saturday to end their bid for back-to-back championships.