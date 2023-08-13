Alex Eala of the Philippines at the W60 Madrid tournament in Spain. Photo courtesy of Michael Eala on Instagram

Alex Eala of the Philippines bagged her second championship of the season and fourth overall on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour at the W25 Roehampton in Great Britain on Sunday.

The 18-year-old sixth seed overpowered WTA World No. 166 and No. 2 seed Arina Rodionova of Australia, 6-2, 6-3, at the National Tennis Centre.

The 250th-ranked Eala successfully added to her list of professional titles from the 2023 W25 Yecla in Spain, 2022 W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand, and 2021 W15 Manacor in the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The W25 Roehampton final began in favor of Eala, who sealed the third game with a backhand crosscourt winner after fighting off two deuces to be at 3-0.

The 33-year-old Rodionova, a 13-time ITF titlist, finally appeared on the scoreboard in the following game after Eala hit a backhand long.

The Filipino teen responded with a service hold for 4-1 by saving a break point and forcing a lob error.

She went on to serve for the set at 5-1, but the Australian veteran secured a service break via a winning backhand drop shot.

Eala, the 2022 US Open Juniors singles winner, broke back on her second set point, 6-2, after her opponent’s backhand approach shot was called out.

The second set opened in familiar fashion as Eala gained the upper hand, 3-0, by saving a break point opportunity.

The fourth game went the distance with four deuces, until Rodionova held serve due to Eala’s missed forehand passing shot.

Following an exchange of love service holds, Eala quickly won the next game at 40-0 and Rodionova fought on to trail at 3-5 by overcoming two deuces.

Eala then served for the championship, earned two match points, staved off Rodionova’s resistance at deuce, and emerged triumphant on her third match point, 6-3, as their rally was ended by an error from the Australian.

On her way to the final, Eala defeated three Australians before eliminating Dutch third seed and 208th-ranked Arianne Hartono in the semifinals, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-1.

The Rafa Nadal Academy player ousted 201st-ranked top seed Priscilla Hon in the quarterfinals (6-2, 6-4), World No. 289 Destanee Aiava in the second round (3-6, 7-5, 6-3), and World No. 781 qualifier Gabriella Da Silva Fick in the first round (6-3, 6-4).

The two-time junior grand slam doubles champion also competed alongside Aiava, and they lost in the quarterfinals to No. 1 seeds and eventual runners-up Talia Gibson and Petra Hule of Australia, 1-6, 5-7.

Next week, Eala will compete in another British event at the W25 Aldershot, with the Filipino appearing third in the tournament’s main draw direct acceptance list as of writing.

