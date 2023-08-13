3x3: Generals rule World Balance Streetball League

Handout.

The Paranaque-based Generals team bested 31 other squads to claim top honors in the World Balance 3x3 Streetball League on Saturday at the Trinoma Activity Center in Quezon City.

Leading the way was Jerico Sevillano, who powered the Generals to a dominant 21-7 triumph over Underground in the championship game. They went home with a cash prize of P100,000.

Sevillano produced eight points and four rebounds to claim Most Valuable Player honors. Johnmar Sapico added seven points, Joewelle Soriano had six, and Roque Esoce rounded out the quartet.

Sevillano was joined by Underground's Rengie Usi, John Christopher Samson (The Android Show), Frian Sulapas (Sulapas Bros), and Eugene Rhobin Caliso (Eudex) in the Mythical Team as they all took home P5,000 worth of World Balance gift certificates.

"Easily, the World Balance 3x3 Streetball League is a success and we're looking at holding this event annually to inspire more players to take the sport," said Eric Nadurata, PR and events manager.

Thirty-two teams from all over Metro Manila participated in this inaugural staging, with World Balance ambassador Nards Pinto gracing the event.