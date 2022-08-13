Axl Lajon Gonzaga and Joewyn Rey Pascua at the J5 Yogyakarta in Indonesia. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Tennis Academy on Facebook

MANILA – In their fourth final on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Juniors, No. 3 seeds Joewyn Rey Pascua and Axl Lajon Gonzaga of the Philippines settled for a runner-up finish against No. 1 seeds Quang Vinh Nguyen and Suphawat Saeoui, 0-6, 4-6, at the J5 Nonthaburi in Thailand.

The Filipino teens were aiming to win their third ITF junior doubles title, following their back-to-back championship victories in May at the J5 Yogyakarta in Indonesia.

Their final on Friday, held at the National Tennis Development Center in Nonthaburi, was their second championship loss to Nguyen of Vietnam.

Prior to teaming up with Saeoui of Thailand, Nguyen and compatriot Minh Phat Nguyen saw off Pascua and Gonzaga in straight sets at the J5 Tay Ninh City final in Vietnam last month.

On their way to the J5 Nonthaburi final, the Filipinos breezed through the draw by getting a bye in the first round and posting three straight-sets wins.

They eliminated Malaysians Izran Mohammed Farroukh and Syed Uzair Sufi Syed Ibrahim in the second round (6-0, 6-3), Thai Pannawat Suttisomboon and Japanese Hikaru Takahashi in the quarterfinals (6-4, 6-2), and Vietnamese Pham La Hoang Anh and Tran Quoc Cuong in the semifinals (6-2, 6-4).

In the singles draw, No. 3 seed Pascua, 16, received a bye in the first round and overcame Vietnamese lucky loser Hieu Minh Nguyen in the second round, 7-6(3), 6-2.

Pascua, the 2022 J5 Tay Ninh City singles champion, fell short against Kai En Yang of Chinese Taipei in the third round, 4-6, 6-1, 1-6.

As for Gonzaga, the 17-year-old went out in the opening round after suffering a 2-6, 2-6 loss at the hands of Penn Charusorn of Thailand.

Aside from Pascua and Gonzaga, 16-year-old Filipino Heinz Aslan Carbonilla also saw action at the J5 Nonthaburi.

After posting a 6-1, 6-0 win over Teetawat Tavachphongsri of Thailand in the first round, he upset No. 14 seed Izran Mohammed Farroukh of Malaysia in the second round, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

He lost to second-seeded qualifier Daksh Prasad of India, 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, in the third round.

In the doubles draw, Carbonilla partnered with Tzu-Cheng Liu of Chinese Taipei.

They got past the first round, 4-2, ret., after Omaansh Choudhary Saharia of India and Aryan Giri of Nepal retired.

In the second round, Carbonilla and Liu yielded to eventual champions and top seeds Nguyen and Saeoui, 4-6, 1-6.