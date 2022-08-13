PVL: Kingwhale gets past Cignal to complete semis sweep

Kingwhale Taipei picked up a 25-18, 15-25, 25-21, 25-22 win over Cignal HD to sweep the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Cup semis on Saturday.

The Taiwanese club racked 4 straight wins as it prepares for its one-game title clash with Creamline on Sunday.

Cignal finished the semis with a 1-3 card.

Germina Jacobs came off the bench for 19 points on 17 attacks.

De Carvalho and Chang Chih-Hsuan added 9 points each while Chen Chieh and Wang Yu-Wen had 8 points apiece.

Angeli Araneta led Cignal with 15 points while Roselyn Doria and Jerrili Malabanan fired 13 hits each.

