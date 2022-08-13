PBA: San Miguel eyes finisher vs Meralco in Game 6

San Miguel Beer wants to finish the job against Meralco when they meet again in Game 6 of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Sunday.

Beermen coach Leo Austria is hoping to put the Bolts away to avoid getting frustrated like what happened during the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

In that series, San Miguel blew a twice-to-beat advantage before getting eliminated by Meralco.

"Ilang beses na nila kaming pinahiya, tinalo nila kami while having the twice-to-beat advantage," Austria said.

Now that they carry the same "win-once" advantage by virtue of their 3-2 series lead, San Miguel hopes to get the job done.

Meralco, however, will come in determined to extend the series and force a Game 7.

The Bolts put up a tough fight in Game 5, but were beaten in the endgame.

