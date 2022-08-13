PBA: Magnolia banks on defense vs TNT in Game 6

Magnolia will again bank on defense as it tries to keep its PBA Philippine Cup finals bid alive against defending champion Talk 'N Text in Game 6 of their semifinals duel.

It was defense that kept Hotshots afloat in Game 5 where they successfully foiled the Texters and cut the series deficit to 3-2.

"We did a good job on defense," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. "Sabi ko nga, wala kaming babaguhin sa depensa namin. We're here because of our defense. We did a good job sustaining that defense for 48 minutes."

This allowed the Hotshots to outscore TNT in the second quarter, 31-19, while holding the Texters to just an 8-for-19 field shooting.

Magnolia also foiled TNT's comeback in the second half, holding Mikey Williams to just 6 points and 13 overall on 5-for-16 shooting.

Jayson Castro, Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy tried to step up their attack but only produced 21 points in the last 2 quarters.

"Ang maganda lang doon, hindi sila sabay-sabay na pumutok kasi kung sabay-sabay mahirap," said Mark Barroca, who finished with 25 points.

Calvin Abueva and Ian Sangalang also managed to stay away from foul trouble which hobbled them in back-to-back losses in Games 3 and 4.

"We limited the fouls and we played physical, and we still played within our game. Credit to all the players," stated Victolero.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.