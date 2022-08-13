Kiel "Oheb" Soriano during Blacklist's MPL Season 10 opener against Nexplay EVOS. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - After clinching the world championship, and the world championship MVP title, Kiel "Oheb" Soriano finally gets one savage on the board when he opened Blacklist's MPL Season 10 campaign with a win, Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Oheb said he's been told he's weak after failing to get the feat.

Now he's glad he's proven doubters wrong, and was a testament to how he could keep up with no less than "The Filipino Savage" Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas.

"Mahina daw ako kasi hindi ako nakaka-savage. 'Yon naka-savage na ako Lagi nilang sinasabi eh 'si Kelra laging nakaka-savage' malakas daw siya -- ako rin," he said after the 2-1 win against Nexplay EVOS.

Oheb notched double MVP honors with his signature Beatrix in Games 1 and 2 of the game, to open their campaign.

Blacklist will face Omega tonight at 8 p.m.