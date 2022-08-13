MPL Season 10: V33wise lead Blacklist past Omega in 'El Clasico'

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - The V33wise duo notched MVP honors as Blacklist International prevailed in another "El Clasico" match against Omega Esports, in their MPL Philippines Season 10 matchup, Saturday.

Blacklist banked on two comeback wins to get the win against their rivals, Omega.

Omega pulled ahead in the early stages of Game 1, thanks to Mikko and Raizen's initiations.

But on the 16th minute, Blacklist managed to turn things around with a three-man wipeout, following that up with another clash in the 17th minute to put the nail on the coffin.

A comeback siege on the 18th minute stopped Omega's chances of equalizing the series in Game 2.

Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario notched the MVP honors in Game 1 with his Akai, with a 1/1/7 kill-death-assist record.

Game 2 saw Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna take the MVP honors with her signature Estes, behind a 1/2/7 kill-death-assist record.

"Most of the matches namin against Omega parang mas madalas kami yung kina-comeback nila but this time siguro, isa yun sa mga natutunan namin na kami naman yung magco-comeback sa kanila," OhMyV33nus said after their win.

With the win, Blacklist took hold of the solo top seed spot with five points.

Nexplay EVOS is 2nd with four points, followed by Omega, who is in 3rd place with 3 points.