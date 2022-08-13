MANILA - A four-man Fatal Links by Rapidoot's Atlas gave new-look Onic Philippines a win over Bren Esports to start their MPL Philippines Season 10 run at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Rapidoot clutched four Bren Esports players down their base, before the crew marched down towards the base to secure the win.

The play gave Onic PH the leeway to take the clincher round against Bren Esports.

Onic Philippines drew first blood behind an objective-type approach.

Bren winning the lord fight became the catalyst to force a tiebreaker match.

Super Frince notched the double-MVP honors in Game 1 and 3.

Onic Philippines will face Echo Philippines tomorrow, while Bren will face TNC.