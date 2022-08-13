MANILA - Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales came up clutch to draw the revamped Onic Philippines squad's first win on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old captain of Onic Philippines told reporters that he felt good after his Atlas' Fatal Links connected when it mattered, and in no less than his league debut.

"Sobrang laking bagay kasi first time eh tapos ganun yung mangyayari, biglang comeback. Ang hirap gawin nun sa MPL talaga eh. So ayun, sarap sa pakiramdam," Adrales said after their 2-1 win against Bren Esports.

With Bren Esports close to busting Onic Philippines' base in the decider, Rapidooot's Atlas set-up a Fatal Links and caught four Bren players, allowing Onic Philippines to push back.

Onic Philippines completed the comeback after three minutes, to secure the series and the statement win.

The squad, parading a new lineup mostly consisting of standouts from Monster Anarchy, had a lot of pressure on their shoulders as they fill in the shoes of an old roster that secured a world championship grand finals appearance.

Rapidoot admitted that they are feeling the pressure, with doubters casting pressure on them from the get-go. But the squad, he said, are eager to show their hunger for a championship, despite the odds.

"Lahat kami na-pressure nun kasi grabe yung pinalitan namin eh, sobrang taas (ng naachieve). Marami ring bashers, minamaliit kami. Oo, underdog kami pero gusto naming ipakita sa kanila na may ibubuga kami," Rapidoot said.

"Dahil doon sa mga bashers, tapos nga pinalitan namin yung mga (dating) players ng ONIC PH, gigil kami lahat. Gigil kaming manalo, gigil kaming mag–laro, ayun," he added.

Mark Kevin "Bluffzy" Delos Reyes is glad the captain's heart was into the match when it mattered.

"Actually po kasi yung situation na mga ganun, kahit sa scrims nangyayari. The thing is yung composition namin is for team fights and late game and yung Bren is early harass talaga. We expected na talagang mahihirapan kami sa early phase ng laro. Good thing yung puso nandoon pa rin and then nakuha namin yung momentum so ayun," Bluffzy said.