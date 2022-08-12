MPL Season 10: Oheb's savage opens Blacklist's campaign with win

Kiel "Oheb" Soriano ahead of Blacklist International's match vs. Nexplay EVOS in the MPL Philippines Season 10. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

QUEZON CITY - Kiel "Oheb" Soriano drew out his first career savage as Blacklist International opened their MPL Philippines Season 10 campaign with a win here at the ICITE Auditorium.

Blacklist seeks to win the championship title it lost in Season 9, when the Codebreakers placed last after winning back-to-back local championships, and a world championship.

Kiel marshalled the Codebreakers to victory in dominant fashion during Game 1, earning the MVP honors behind a 6/1/3 kill-death-assist card.

Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong and crew spoiled the debut of Blacklist International's Estes skin in Game 2, as Nexplay countered the signature hero with a burst-heavy lineup, to level the series.

Micophobia, debuting as a Nexplay player after being shipped out of Onic PH, emerged the MVP in Game 2 behind a 4/2/5 KDA record with his Natalia.

Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario marked his return to MPL emphatically with an unorthodox Natalia pick in Game 3.

In the 11th minute, Oheb set himself up for a team fight, leading to a savage and single-handedly wiping out Nexplay's players and giving Blacklist the free path to destroy Nexplay's base.

The Savage gave Oheb the MVP honors, behind a 6/1/2 KDA record.

Blacklist will face Omega, while Nexplay will face TNC Pro Team on Saturday.