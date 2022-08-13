MPL Season 1: Nexplay bounces back, spoils TNC's opening game

Nexplay EVOS during their loss vs. Blacklist International last Friday. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - Nexplay EVOS on Saturday bounced back from last night's loss with a win over TNC Pro Team, to spoil the squad's MPL Season 10 league opener at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong's backdoor play with his Natalia got Nexplay on board, settling unfinished business while the rest of TNC scrambled to hold off the rest of their opponent.

The heroics gave Micophobia the MVP nod, behind a 1/3/3 kill-death-assist record.

Nexplay repeated in Game 2 to secure the sweep and their first win of the entire series.

Micophobia and the rest of Nexplay will face Onic Philippines next on Saturday, August 20.

TNC Pro Team will face Bren Esports Sunday.