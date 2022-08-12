Boom Esports, the last Southeast Asian Dota 2 team in the PGL Arlington Major, is now eliminated from the tilt after dropping their lower bracket series against Entity, 2-1, on Saturday morning (Manila time).

Entity banked on anti-tank heroes—Venomancer, and their prized last pick Necrophos—to counter Boom's three strength heroes in the clincher.

While the game was ongoing, even caster Austin "Cap" Walsh questioned how would Boom's Bristleback play against its heavy counter heroes.

How do you play BB against this lineup jeez — Cap (@CapCasts) August 12, 2022

Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek's 13-3-9 performance on the Necrophos and Vladislav "Kataomi`" Semenov's clean 7-0-17 kill-death-assist stats on his support Sven paved the way for Entity to advance in the lower bracket.

Boom had a better performance in Game 2 with a 26-7 kill lead over their nemesis. Unfortunately, they cannot bring their momentum in the last game to take home the series.

Despite getting kicked from the tournament, Boom Esports is still going to Dota 2's world championships later this year after winning their series versus Europe's Team Liquid, which gave them enough Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points to qualify.

The 11th iteration of The International (TI11), Dota 2's biggest annual competition with teams across the globe fighting for dominance, will take place in Singapore in October later this year.

In a tweet, the team thanked its supporters and says they will now focus on The International.

Boom is the home of 3 Pinoy esports stars Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, and Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong.

Tims remained hopeful, saying the Major was a "Good experience for the team towards TI11!"

Gg!!! Good experience for the team towards TI11! pic.twitter.com/QsRZhiJimQ — TIMS (@TimsDOTA) August 12, 2022

EVIL GENIUSES ALSO JOINS BLOODBATH IN TI11

North American squad Evil Geniuses, the team of another Pinoy star Abed Yusop, has also qualified for The International.

This development ensures that 4 Filipino players will attend the hugely-sought tournament.

Last year's TI had $40,018,195 prize pool, with the winners taking home at least 45.5% share of the total.

ROSTERS

BOOM ESPORTS

Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong

Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer

Saieful "Fbz" Ilham

Timothy "Tims" Randrup

Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong

ENTITY

Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek

Daniel "Stormstormer" Schoetzau

Tobias "Tobi" Buchner

Vladislav "Kataomi`" Semenov

Dzmitry "Fishman" Palishchuk