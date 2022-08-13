From the FilOil Sports Facebook page

Old rivals San Beda and Letran are slated to collide in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

It hasn't been the best rides for both the Red Lions and the Knights who are both enduring their own sets of hardships in the lead-up to NCAA Season 98.

For San Beda, a rebuild is still ongoing as shown by its 0-3 start in the preseason tournament.

But coach Yuri Escueta knows that it's all part of the process, understanding that new beginnings have their fair share of ups and downs.

"As long as we do the right things na we focus on sa practice, we know we're going to get to where we want to be," he said ahead of the Group B clash slated at 3 p.m. where he will once again count on the likes of James Kwekuteye and JB Bahio.

Letran, meanwhile, is dealing with injuries to its roster, forcing coach Bonnie Tan to rely heavily on Brent Paraiso and King Caralipio.

"Maraming kulang sa team, but we have to step up," he said, with the Knights trotting a 2-1 card in the tourney.

National University, University of the Philippines, and La Salle will also shoot for quarterfinal berths when they face different foes in another loaded quintuple-header.

Group A leaders NU (5-0) face the still winless Mapua (0-5) at 1 p.m., UP (5-1) collide against the skidding Adamson (4-3) at 5 p.m., and Group B pacesetter La Salle (4-0) face off against San Sebastian (2-1) at the 7 p.m. nightcap.

Far Eastern University (2-3) and University of Santo Tomas (1-3), both of whom are teams in transition, open the curtains at 11 a.m.

RELATED VIDEO