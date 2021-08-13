Eduard Folayang sustained another tough loss, this time at the hands of newcomer Zhang Lipeng in the main event of "ONE: Battleground II", a pre-recorded card aired from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Despite getting plenty of ground training for this fight, Folayang struggled in stopping Zhang's powerful takedown attempts especially during the first round.

Folayang had successes in the second round by maintaining the fight in the middle of the circle while scoring points with his leg kicks and right crosses.

However, Zhang scored another takedown in the final round, prompting all three judges to award the Chinese a unanimous decision.

"There's some areas where I have not been able to cope with, especially in the first round," said a frustrated Folayang, who absorbed his sixth defeat in the last seven fights.

"This is not the performance I want to show, it's been tough."

It was Zhang's first fight under the ONE banner, but the taller Chinese is already a veteran of 44 MMA fights.

His record in proved to 34-11 following his victory over the two-time lightweight champion.

"I'm happy but a bit tired. I haven't fought for two years. Thank you for having Folayang as my opponent," said Zhang.

Despite sustaining another loss, the 36-year-old Folayang maintains he still wants to continue his lengthy MMA career.

"The best is reserved for those who persevere... It's not yet over there's still a lot to be showcased," he said.

RELATED VIDEO