Courtesy: Philippine Pro Gaming League

MANILA -- Three Philippine-based Valorant teams will vie for one of two slots to represent Southeast Asia in the Masters 3: Berlin, as the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 Stage 3 - Challengers SEA - Playoffs kicked off Friday.

Bren Esports, Galaxy Racer, and Oasis Gaming are competing with 13 other teams for a prize pool of $25,000, a slot in Masters 3 and additional points for qualification at the VALORANT Champions for two weekends between August 13 to 22.

Bren Esports already won 2-0 against Taiwan-Hong Kong's CBT Gaming in their opening match in the group stages Friday morning.

Galaxy Racer will have their match later in the day, while Oasis Gaming will have its first match on Saturday, August 14.

Group stages will be played under single round robin, best-of 2 matches and will be awarded points based on the results of the match, Riot Games: Southeast Asia said in a press release.

Playoff qualifiers will then duke it out to secure a slot at the upcoming Masters 3: Berlin in September, where they are expected to play with teams from North America, EMEA, Brazil, LATAM, Japan and Korea, among others.

Teams were segmented into groups based on their performance in previous events, according to Riot.

The teams were able to qualify for the tournament during the VCT Stage 3 Challengers Qualifiers last July.