Team USA celebrate with their gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on August 7, 2021. Aris Messins, AFP

The architect of all the great USA men’s basketball teams throughout the years, Jerry Colangelo punctuated what had been a glorious duty as managing director of Team USA the only way he knows how — winning gold.

“My focus is on the win, for everyone’s sake,” Colangelo told the Associated Press before the Americans’ Olympic gold medal game versus France. “For the country, for USA Basketball, for the players who have committed the time to do this under the circumstances, we want to win. It’s all about winning the gold medal.”

Since he uttered those words, the goal was realized and the 81-year-old’s 16-year leadership of the gold standard basketball program ended with nothing but fulfillment.

Concluding his term with 3 Olympic golds and 2 FIBA World Cup titles, Colangelo saw the 2021 iteration of the American national team upend not just a feisty French squad in the gold medal match, 87-82, but also turned back all that transpired in the past two years of the program.

In 2019, USA basketball assembled a crew, more appropriately described as an A- at best team, for the FIBA World Cup in China. Led by stars such as Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum, the Team USA that everyone saw was hardly a star-studded group that the world was accustomed to bracing themselves for.

Struggled to muster his customary superstar-laden roster, Colangelo saw his Gregg Popovich-mentored team lose one tune-up game, its first in what felt like an eternity, and two more in the actual tournament to settle for a disappointing seventh-place finish.

Two years later, American basketball supremacy was restored. For Colangelo, that meant vindication.

Headlined by Kevin Durant, the program’s all-time leading scorer, and retaining Popovich at the helm, Colangelo paraded a more formidable squad for the Tokyo Games, inserting 2016 gold medalist Draymond Green, Damian Lillard, Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Zach Lavine, and NBA Finals Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Devin Booker.

The ride was not as smooth either.

Original inclusions Bradley Beal and Kevin Love withdrew from the team in the middle of training camp in Las Vegas. Beal failed to pass health and safety protocols while Love was too out of shape to contribute, forcing Colangelo to put in Keldon Johnson and Javale McGee as replacements.

Even so, Colangelo had overcome, arguably, tougher bumps than this.

In 2006, a year after a program overhaul that allowed Colangelo to man all the keys of the program, Team USA — then bannered by LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul — fell stunningly in the hands of Greece in the semifinals of the FIBA World Championships.

With Duke University’s head coach Mike Krzyzewski anchoring the team, Colangelo saw his first big Team USA gig as director crash to smithereens.

Few years prior, the program marked its most turbulent stints since the 1992 Barcelona Dream Team. Team USA, in front of a home crowd in Indianapolis, finished sixth overall at the 2002 FIBA World Championship before missing out on the Olympic gold-medal game at the 2004 Athens Olympics to grab bronze.

Losing in a supposed redemption tour left a sour taste in the mouth.

Since then, the man and his basketball powerhouse never looked back.

Colangelo oversaw a 78-game international winning streak in a 12-year span, including the remarkable 2008 Redeem Team that exacted mastery in the Beijing Olympics to snag gold. That squad showcased a more mature version of the 2006 core, together with team captain Kobe Bryant, rendering them virtually unstoppable throughout.



The moment Colangelo found his groove in the program, the world saw its doors shut in the basketball dominion.

A man as decorated as the national basketball program he represented, Colangelo has left a tall order for his successors — the upkeep of a basketball empire that glitters gold.

