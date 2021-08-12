Filipino world bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero plans to deal Cuban counterpuncher Guillermo Rigondeaux his first knockout loss when they meet this weekend.

Casimero will defend his WBO belt against Rigondeaux at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday (Manila time).

"Di pa nasubukan ni Rigo na matulog siya sa ring. Bigyan natin ng experience," said Casimero, nicknamed "Quadro Alas," in his YouTube video while interacting with his fans.

Casimero is determined to bring in the pain and notch another stoppage victory, which would be his eighth in 10 fights.



The Ormoc City native is now working to shed off the excess pounds and make the 118-pound limit this Friday in Carson.

"Nasa 122 pounds na tayo. Mga 4 pounds na lang," he said.

Rigondeaux is expected to use his slick fighting skills again when he trades leather with the 32-year-old Casimero.

But former WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter doubts a 40-year-old Rigondeaux will be as fast as he used to be.

"A prime Rigondeaux . . . He's a technician back in the ring back in the day," said Porter in his podcast.

"But I don't think he has that type of energy anymore that type of timing.

"Rigondeaux does just enough to get into the ring and does just enough to be in shape to fight. But the level that we used to see him it takes a whole lot more."

