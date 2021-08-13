From the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

It was total domination by Jumbo Plasic-Basilan as it pulverized KCS-Mandaue, 83-65, to complete a 13-game sweep and claim the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Southern title at the Pagadian City Gymnasium on Friday.

KCS initially fought toe-to-toe with Basilan in the opening frame, but the Peace Riders took over the next three quarters.

"Talagang napakasarap nitong championship na ito kasi ang hirap ng basketball ngayong pandemic. We are fortunate na na nakakapaglaro kami pero now na nag champion tapos na 13-0 pa, it's on a whole another level," said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

Jay Collado led the champions with 15 points and four rebounds while Michael Juico added 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Michael Mabulac was a beast in the paint with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Mabulac and Collado were named the co-Finals Most Valuable Players. The former boasted averages of 12.3 points, 11. 3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, while the latter had 12 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in three games.

Juico was unable to finish the game after being ejected at the 2:26 mark of the fourth because of two technical fouls for trash talking.

Gileant Delator paced the Visayas kings with 14 points and five steals. Monic Soliva got 13 points while Steve Castro chipped in 10.

Aside from getting the title, Basilan will also bag P1 million courtesy of Chooks-to-Go and the league, which is on top of the P500,000 it won in the Mindanao Leg.

KCS, on the other hand, will go home with P500,000.

FROM THE ARCHIVES