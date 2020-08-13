Nike to honor Kobe Bryant with 'Mamba Week'

SiriusXM Presents A Town Hall With NBA Legend Kobe Bryant at the Mamba Sports Academy on March 28, 2019 in Newbury Park, California. Vivien Killilea, Getty Images for SiriusXM/AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Nike will celebrate the enduring legacy of NBA icon Kobe Bryant this month through "Mamba Week," which starts on August 23.

The sports apparel giant announced Wednesday that during "Mamba Week," they will make three key efforts to "champion Kobe's legacy and the Mamba Mentality."

First, the Nike Foundation will make a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter.

Kobe and Gianna were among the nine people who perished in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26.

"The foundation, whose mission is to make a positive impact through sports, will use these funds to further Kobe's goal of keeping kids active and putting them on a path to success in life," Nike said. "It specifically focuses on kids in underserved communities who may face financial barriers to sport and on providing equal sport opportunities for girls."

Nike will also look to amplify Bryant's message through the Mamba League, which was created in 2017 in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs in Los Angeles.

The Mamba League is focused on giving children a place to learn basketball fundamentals and be inspired by the game. It also strives to enroll an equal number of boys and girls, and engage female coaches.

Lastly, Nike will extend Bryant's legacy of inspiration and innovation through select products.

"Nike will continue to release Kobe Protro shoes, allowing the millions of fans he inspired around the world to keep Bryant's legacy going," the company said.

They will also work with the NBA to release limited quantities of Bryant's Lakers jersey.

Products will be released in late August to coincide with "Mamba Week."

