NCAA: Baser Amer respects Evan Nelle's decision to transfer from San Beda to La Salle



MANILA, Philippines -- Former San Beda University guard Baser Amer respects Evan Nelle's decision to leave the Red Lions and instead transfer to De La Salle University, despite establishing himself as the best point guard in the NCAA.

Nelle, like Amer, was a star for the Red Cubs and committed to play for the Red Lions in college. He played behind Robert Bolick in his rookie season, but emerged as a star for San Beda in Season 95.

Nelle averaged 10.2 points and a league-leading 6.7 assists per game to help the Red Lions sweep the elimination round. Unfortunately for San Beda, they were stunned by archrivals Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the finals.

In January, just a couple of months after the end of their season, Nelle confirmed that he was leaving San Beda to instead play for the Green Archers in the UAAP.

"Para sa akin, desisyon ng bata 'yun eh," Amer, now a point guard for Meralco, said during a recent appearance on "The Prospects" podcast.

"Siyempre, 'pag nag-desisyon 'yun, sasabihin niya sa family niya. So talagang 'yung family niya, sinuportahan na lang siguro 'yung bata. Ganong lang naman eh," he added.

Amer, who led the Red Cubs to a pair of titles in high school, said he was recruited by several schools -- including National University -- but his family respected his decision to stay in San Beda.

He went on to win four more championships in the seniors division, and was the Finals MVP in Season 88.

"Noong last year ko nung high school, maraming nagre-recruit, pero siyempre, ako pa rin 'yung masusunod," said Amer.

"So nag-stay ako sa San Beda, kahit wala ako masyadong nakuha. Pero 'yung gusto ko, mag-stay sa San Beda. Ganoon lang naman," he added.

San Beda head coach Boyet Fernandez said in January that losing Nelle was a big blow to the Red Lions, but they respect his decision.

"It's a sad day for all of us, losing him," said Fernandez at the time. "We wish him well."

