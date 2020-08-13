NBA: Thunder overcomes 22-point deficit to shock Heat

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell behind by 22 points but got two clutch three-pointers from Mike Muscala to stun the Miami Heat, 116-115, in their penultimate seeding game on Wednesday in Orlando (US time).

Miami led, 104-82, early in the fourth quarter, but the Thunder defense limited them to 11 points in the final 10 minutes of the contest to seize the come-from-behind victory.

Muscala's triple with 35 seconds to go tied the game at 113, and after Solomon Hill gave the Heat back the lead with a layup, Muscala fired up the game-winner with just 5.2 seconds left.

Mike Muscala ties it and then wins it for OKC with back-to-back threes! #WholeNewGame



Tyler Herro misfired on his final attempt that could have given Miami the win.

Muscala's triples in the clutch were his only points of the game. Darius Bazley led the Thunder with 21 points off the bench.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 18 points, and Danilo Gallinari added 14 markers, making all 10 of his free throws.

Herro finished with 30 points, while Duncan Robinson had 19. Jimmy Butler (7 points,, 5 rebounds) and Bam Adebayo (6 points, 4 assists) played just 16 minutes each.

With the victory, the Thunder secured the fifth seed in the Western Conference, setting them up for a first-round playoff match-up with the Houston Rockets.

