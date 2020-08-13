NBA: Scenarios to determine West play-in cast, Lakers Round 1 opponent

If Damian Lillard (left) and the Blazers, and Brandon Clarke and the Grizzlies win on Thursday, they will qualify outright for the play-in to determine whom the Lakers will play in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Mike Ehrmann, Pool Photo via AP

The play-in series to determine the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference will be determined Thursday (US time) when all four of the teams still in contention play out their last game of the NBA bubble.

In simplest terms, if Memphis and Portland win, they automatically qualify for the play-in, where the higher seed needs to win just once to advance while the lower seed must win twice.

Memphis will play East No. 1 seed Milwaukee at 4 a.m., simultaneous with the Phoenix-Dallas tussle. San Antonio will take on Utah at 6:30 a.m., while Portland will battle Brooklyn at 9 a.m. (All times Manila).

Here are the scenarios and consequences as explained by Yahoo Sports.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

No. 8 seed if Grizzlies win + Blazers lose

No. 9 seed if Grizzlies win + Blazers win, or Grizzlies win + Suns loss + Spurs lose

Eliminated if Grizzlies lose + Spurs or Suns win

PHOENIX SUNS

No. 8 seed if Suns win + Grizzlies lose + Blazers lose

No. 9 seed if Suns win + Grizzlies or Blazers lose

Eliminated if Suns lose

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

No. 8 seed if Spurs win + Grizzlies lose + Suns lose + Blazers lose

No. 9 seed if Spurs win + 2 of either Grizzlies/Suns/Blazers lose

Eliminated if Spurs win + 2 of either Grizzlies/Suns/Blazers win

Eliminated if Spurs lose

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS

No. 8 seed if Blazers win

No. 9 seed if Blazers lose + 2 of either Grizzlies/Suns/Spurs lose

Eliminated if Blazers lose + 2 of either Grizzlies/Suns/Spurs win

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.