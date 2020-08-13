NBA: Scenarios to determine West play-in cast, Lakers Round 1 opponent

The play-in series to determine the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference will be determined Thursday (US time) when all four of the teams still in contention play out their last game of the NBA bubble.
In simplest terms, if Memphis and Portland win, they automatically qualify for the play-in, where the higher seed needs to win just once to advance while the lower seed must win twice.
Memphis will play East No. 1 seed Milwaukee at 4 a.m., simultaneous with the Phoenix-Dallas tussle. San Antonio will take on Utah at 6:30 a.m., while Portland will battle Brooklyn at 9 a.m. (All times Manila).
Here are the scenarios and consequences as explained by Yahoo Sports.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
- No. 8 seed if Grizzlies win + Blazers lose
- No. 9 seed if Grizzlies win + Blazers win, or Grizzlies win + Suns loss + Spurs lose
- Eliminated if Grizzlies lose + Spurs or Suns win
PHOENIX SUNS
- No. 8 seed if Suns win + Grizzlies lose + Blazers lose
- No. 9 seed if Suns win + Grizzlies or Blazers lose
- Eliminated if Suns lose
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
- No. 8 seed if Spurs win + Grizzlies lose + Suns lose + Blazers lose
- No. 9 seed if Spurs win + 2 of either Grizzlies/Suns/Blazers lose
- Eliminated if Spurs win + 2 of either Grizzlies/Suns/Blazers win
- Eliminated if Spurs lose
PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS
- No. 8 seed if Blazers win
- No. 9 seed if Blazers lose + 2 of either Grizzlies/Suns/Spurs lose
- Eliminated if Blazers lose + 2 of either Grizzlies/Suns/Spurs win
