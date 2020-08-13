NBA: Reserves take spotlight, as Raptors rally past 76ers

Stanley Johnson scored a game-tying layup and the winning basket all in the last 30 seconds, as the Toronto Raptors went deep into their reserves to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 125-121 on Wednesday (US time).

Johnson's clutch sequence in the fourth quarter together with rookie teammates Paul Watson and Dewan Hernandez came even as they played a total of 18 -- yes, 18 -- minutes against Philadelphia.

The Sixers were up 111-101 with 6:27 remaining, when Toronto came storming back.

Hernandez scored 6 straight points and assisted on a Matt Thomas 3-pointer and a Watson bucket to put the Raptors up 119-118.

After Raul Neto's 3-point play put Philadelphia back up 121-119 with 41.6 on the game clock, Johnson scored back-to-back baskets to help Toronto snatch the win.

Hernandez finished with 6 points in 4 minutes, Johnson 5 in 9, and Watson 4 in 5 for the Raptors, who tapped assistant coach Adrian Griffin to call the shots Wednesday after head coach Nick Nurse let him take over on the night.

Johnson, an undrafted swingman, was playing in his 9th game of the season, but 4 of those have come at Disney. For Hernandez, the second to last pick of the 2019 Draft at 59th, it was his first game since December 1.

Backup center Chris Boucher tallied 19 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks to go with 4 3-pointers to lead Toronto, which will face Brooklyn in the playoffs.

Tobias Harris scored 22 points to lead Philadelphia, which limited Joel Embiid (ankle).

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers bucked the absence of its top scorers and a 45-point, near triple-double night by James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 108-104.

Myles Turner finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana, which missed TJ Warren (foot) and Malcolm Brogdon (neck).

The win meant the Pacers will battle the Miami Heat in the East first round, while Philadelphia will play Boston.

Watch the Pacers-Rockets highlights below:

