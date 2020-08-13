NBA reports zero positives in latest COVID-19 testing

In this file photo taken on January 08, 2013 a detail view of the Spalding ball with NBA logo is seen during the game between the Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Garrett Ellwood, NBAE/Getty Images/AFP.

NEW YORK -- The NBA reported zero positive COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive week on Wednesday in the latest round of testing carried out at the league's "bubble" in Orlando, Florida.

The league said that of all 342 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus at Disney World since last Wednesday, none returned confirmed positive tests.

"In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association," the NBA said in a statement.

Since players began entering the NBA "bubble" at Orlando, none have tested positive for the virus.

Two players tested positive upon arrival in Florida last month, but neither had fully cleared quarantine for admittance into the NBA's safe zone.

The NBA relaunched its season two weeks ago after a four-month shutdown due to the pandemic, with 22 teams playing without spectators and set to complete the regular season on Friday and 16 advancing to the NBA playoffs that begin Monday.

© Agence France-Presse

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).