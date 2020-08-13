NBA: Clippers lock up 2nd seed in West by beating Nuggets

The Los Angeles Clippers will finish as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference after a 124-111 victory over the Denver Nuggets at the Walt Disney World complex on Wednesday (US time).

The Clippers trailed, 92-90, entering the final quarter, but proceeded to outscore the Nuggets, 34-19, in the deciding frame to take the comfortable win.

A Lou Williams layup with 9:50 left gave the Clippers a 95-94 lead, and they poured it on from there.

Paul George led the Clippers with 27 points, while Kawhi Leonard added 26 and Williams had 23 points and seven assists off the bench.

As the second seed, the Clippers will play the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will claim the third seed and book a first round match-up with the Utah Jazz.

Jerami Grant led the way for Denver with 25 points off the bench, while Nikola Jokic had 17 points and 13 assists in just 28 minutes of action.

