MMA: Mark Striegl formally signs with UFC

MANILA -- Filipino-American fighter Mark Striegl has signed a contract with UFC to formalize his fight date with Timur Valiev of Russia in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 22.

Striegl announced the signing in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"Today I signed with the UFC! A dream come true. I will be fighting on August 22nd in Las Vegas. Thank you Ruby Sports & Entertainment! Let’s go!" he wrote.

Striegl has fought in the URCC, PCX and Asia-based promotion ONE Championship before getting an offer to fly to Las Vegas for a chance to fight in the Octagon.

In one of his previous Vlog posts, the Baguio-based fighter mentioned getting an opportunity to train in Las Vegas.

"Got a crazy phone call the other day, got an opportunity to fly to Las Vegas and train in Las Vegas, so I'm gonna seize the opportunity, making do with what we can. Leaving for Vegas in 2 weeks," said Striegl.

Striegl is URCC's reigning featherweight champion. He also represented the Philippines in the 2019 edition of the SEA Games winning the gold in Sambo.

