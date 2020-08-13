Kai Sotto skills similar to Nikola Jokic, says G League coach

Filipino teen basketball prospect Kai Sotto has the potential to turn into someone such as Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic, according to NBA G League Select Team head coach Brian Shaw.

Shaw said in an article posted on ABS-CBN Sports that, based on video he has seen, the 7-foot-2 Sotto showed versatility and could shoot from the outside.

"I think he has the ability to play like Nikola Jokic. Kai can shoot from the outside. Obviously, I haven't had the chance to be around him yet, but from the film that I watched, it looks like he could shoot the ball from outside," said Shaw, a former Nuggets head coach who won 3 championships with the Los Angeles Lakers as a player.

Sotto, 18, decided to forego college basketball and instead join the G League, where he will play with other top prospects including US-based Filipino Jalen Green in a squad to be coached by Shaw.

The former Ateneo Blue Eaglet is currently honing his game at The Skill Factory in Atlanta to expose himself to tougher competition.

"He could be a facilitator where you can put him on the top of the floor, give him the ball, and let him do dribble hand-offs," said Shaw.

"I see him as a guy that's pretty versatile. Obviously he has to get stronger but I think he can play with his back to the basket as well as facing the basket."

