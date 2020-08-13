Football: United City FC signs Fil-Swiss GK Anthony Pinthus

Fil-Swiss goalkeeper Anthony Pinthus has signed with United City FC. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- United City Football Club on Thursday completed its roster with the signing of Fil-Swiss goalkeeper Anthony Pinthus.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper is a part of the Azkals Development Team (ADT) and played for the Philippine Under-23 team in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December.

His signing comes just ahead of the FIFA transfer window deadline this week.

Prior to his stint with the ADT, Pinthus was also affiliated with clubs such as FC Kosova, FC Wohlen, and GC Zurich U21.

"True to our mission of developing young players, we have signed Antony Pinthus, on loan from ADT. This was also agreed on by both clubs and supported by Philippines national head coach Scott Cooper, to expose Pinthus to the AFC Cup competition," said United City FC co-founder Eric Gottschalk.

Gottschalk called Pinthus "the most promising goalkeeper of the Philippines" after national team stalwarts Neil Etheridge and Roland Muller.

"We are happy that he decided to join us for this season, as we believe that UCFC is the right platform to expose him to top Asian football, while learning from our veterans such as Stephan Schroeck and Bienve Maranon," said Gottschalk,

Pinthus joins a star-studded roster that also includes Stephan Shrock, OJ Porteria, Sean Patrick Kane, Ron Bayan, Jun Badelic, Angelo Marasigan, Robert Mendy, Arnie Pasinabo, Tristan Robles, Dennis Villanueva, Joshua Dutosme, Takashi Odawara, Hikaru Minegishi, Bienvenido Maranon, Mike Ott, Manuel Ott, Pocholo Bugas, Jordan Jarvis, Jorrel Aristorenas, and Jose Miguel Clarino.

United City FC retained most of the players of Ceres Negros FC after Gottschalk's group bought the club last month from its previous owners.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).