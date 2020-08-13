'Casual acquaintances' banned as NBA prepares to welcome guests to bubble

An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. Jeenah Moon, Getty Images/AFP

The NBA will start allowing guests inside their "bubble" at the Disney World complex at the end of the month, but the league has strict rules on who can be included in the list.

According to a league memo, only teams who will progress to the second round of the playoffs are allowed to bring in guests. The guests will have to undergo quarantine before being reunited with a player, the Associated Press reported.

The earliest that guests can fulfill quarantine rules is on August 31.

The players can invite family members, or "longtime close personal friends with whom a player has an established, pre-existing, and known relationship." Security staff and childcare providers also qualify.

However, the league will not allow "casual acquaintances" into the bubble -- including persons that a player only knows "through social media or an intermediary."

Tattoo artists, chefs, and trainers are also not allowed inside the bubble.

Players will be allowed four guests each.

Each player will also get one ticket for their team's playoff games. The NBA has so far only allowed "virtual fans" to watch the seeding games in Orlando.

