Brandon Vera to appear on 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera leads an ensemble of mixed martial arts stars that will appear as special guest stars on "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition."

One athlete is expected to guest per episode, and will participate in physical challenges that will test their athletic ability and cardio endurance.

"Our athletes at ONE Championship are the backbone of our organization. They are real-life, modern-day heroes who inspire the world with their incredible stories," said ONE Championship chairman and chief executive Chatri Sityodtong.

"Their discipline and wisdom will inspire and mentor our contestants. It is my honor to star alongside these amazing human beings on the show," he added.

Aside from Vera, ONE women's atomweight champion Angela Lee, ONE flyweight Grand Prix world champion Demetrious Johnson, Indian wrestling champion Ritu Phogat, Sage Northcutt, and ONE women's strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan will also make guest appearances.

"With Chatri leading the series, I know it's going to be amazing," Vera said of the show. "I've been dreaming of the possibilities and the many things I can learn from this experience."

"I'm really excited to be a part of the show and help in any way I can, especially in the physical endurance challenges," he added.

The contestants of "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" will compete in high-stakes challenges designed to test their limits.

The ultimate prize is a $250,000 job at the promotion, working under Sityodtong himself.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website