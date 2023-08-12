Volleyball: NU looks to retain V-League Collegiate crown

The NU Bulldogs. PVL Media.



MANILA -- Powerhouse National University is the early favorite to rule the V-League Collegiate Challenge, which opens on Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Eight teams are seeing action in the tournament, with the Bulldogs -- the reigning UAAP champions -- out to defend their championship.

University of Santo Tomas, Far Eastern University, De La Salle University, and Ateneo de Manila University will try to topple their UAAP rival, while NCAA squads University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, Emilio Aguinaldo College and San Beda University are also featured.

NU defeated UST in a three-game finals series in the previous edition of the tournament.

Games are scheduled every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Meanwhile, eight teams have also confirmed their participation in the women's side, headlined by defending NCAA champion College of Saint Benilde.

Others in the fold are Lyceum of the Philippines University, Mapua University, University of Perpetual Help DALTA, and San Sebastian College-Recoletos; UAAP squads Far Eastern University and University of the East and reigning NAASCU champion Enderun Colleges.

The top four teams from each division after the single round eliminations will advance to the best-of-three semifinals with the first and second-seeded teams squaring off with the fourth and third-ranked teams, respectively.

The finals will also be a best-of-three series while the battle for the bronze is a one-game affair.