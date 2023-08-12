UST downs Perpetual to secure bronze in Shakey’s tilt

Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau]

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses finished the 2023 Shakey’s Super League with a bronze medal after sweeping the Perpetual Help Lady Altas in the battle-for-third series.

The Tigresses hacked out a 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 25-13 victory over the Lady Altas to cap their stint at the offseason tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Saturday.

Rookie Angeline Poyos delivered another monstrous performance with 26 points while Regina Jurado added 19 markers to end the podium drought.

This is the first podium finish of the UST Tigresses since their silver medal in the PVL Collegiate Conference in 2019.

"Two years, three years, ito na yung ano nagkaroon na rin kami ng medal finally at least new faces, new chapter ng team. Very young team pero spicy ng konti medyo maanghang parang ngang siling labuyo kaya medyo maanghang," head coach Kungfu Reyes said.

Ahead by just two points, 12-10, UST stepped on the gas pedal in the fourth set as Xyza Gula hammered an attack to widen the gap, 18-11.

Jurado would then score a block point to put UST at match point with a commanding 24-12 separation.

Mary Rhose Dapol also had a stellar game for Perpetual with 25 points but she was the only Lady Altas to score in double digits.

Down 0-2, Perpetual got some life in the third set as Charisse Enrico tied the game at 15 with an ace. It proved to be the start for the Lady Altas to gain some momentum in the game as they built a crucial 19-16 lead.

Dapol, then, sparked a fiery 6-0 closeout in the set with a through-the-block kill and ace to extend the match into four.

UST had an easier win in Game 1 with a 3-0 ripping of Perpetual.

