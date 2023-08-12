Watch more News on iWantTFC

Rising amateur golf prodigy Rianne Malixi is on a worldwide tour.

Since playing in the Mizuho Americas Tournament in New Jersey last May, she has been competing throughout North America and even England.

She’s also gaining experience at small events as well as major tournaments. That includes a second-place finish at the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur Championship, and a fourth place finish in the IMG Academy Junior World Championship.

"It’s been fun," Malixi said. "It's been like a roller coaster. I've had up and downs with my game finished really well the last few tournaments, came up short, but it’s been a fun experience.

The Filipina capped her three-month trip at the 123rd U.S. Women’s Amateur Open where she finished in the Top 16, two years ago.

But after advancing to the Round of 32 in the Match Play Style Tournament, she fell short of making a dramatic comeback.

After nearly four months of playing outside of Asia, the 17-year-old will get to experience a new first, at a big competition that's closer to home.

"It’s definitely a confidence booster especially with how well I'm putting" Malixi said. "I've been able to sink a lot of putts at the right time. Playing with the older girls is such an advantage for me. It's developed me a lot as a player and I’ve grown a lot since then."

Malixi is set to play in China for her first Asian Games this September.

But before she hits the links again, she said she’s looking forward to a different type of tour.

"I’ll do a bunch of campus visits, that’s my break for me," Malixi added. "Then I’ll prep in Manila. I'm really excited to see what the coaches are like, what the facilities are like. I’m just trying to look for a university where I feel like home and where I can see myself develop as a player and as a better person."

Since ramping up her play internationally, and proving she could hang with the college players and pros, many schools have been eyeing to recruit Malixi.

That gives the Filipino prodigy a chance to shine even more on American greens.