TNT, Cavitex, Ginebra headline PBA 3x3 Grand Finals

PBA Images.

MANILA – TNT, CAVITEX, and Ginebra look to bank on their Season 3 First Conference Leg titles to win the PBA 3x3 Grand Finals.

Triple Giga, the Braves, and the Gin Kings, who split the six legs of this conference by winning two each, are all the favorites to top the Grand Finals at the Ayala Malls Market! in Taguig and win the Php 750,000 grand prize.

Joining them in the mix are the Meralco Bolts, who are the lone team who is assured of a spot in the knockout stage, as they are awaiting four of the six teams who will still lock horns to clinch a ticket into the next round.

San Miguel, Blackwater, and Northport highlight Pool A, while Wilcon, Pioneer, and Terrafirma comprise Pool B.

In the knockout phase, the top team from Pool A after the group stage will battle Meralco, while the number two seed will lock horns against Legs 1 and 2 winners Ginebra.

Over to Pool B, the first seed will face Legs 4 and 5 titlists Cavitex, and the second seed will match up against Legs 3 and 6 and last year's Grandslam Champions TNT.

Tomorrow's runner-up is set to receive Pph 200,000, while the third placer gets Php 100,000.

