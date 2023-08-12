Golfer Shinichi Suzuki. From Suzuki's Facebook page

The ICTSI 2023 Junior PGT Series returns to the Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas on Sunday with competitions in the boys’ and girls’ 13-14 age category and boys’ 15-18 class in the format of drive, chip and putt challenge.

Seventeen youngsters clash for top honors in Round 2 in the premier boys’ division, with Shinichi Suzuki headlining the field that includes Miguel Espartero, Charles Serdenia, Rafael Mañaol, Nathan Olave, Alejandro Arabia, Eron Sung and Zion Zubia.

Also in the fold are Joaquin Mariano, Zeus Sara, Vasco Esquivel, Mark Kobayashi, Tyler Zamuco, Gabriel Canlas, Sean Baltazar, Zact Nicart and Edrian Mangabay.

The chase for top honors also heats up in the boys’ 13-14 play, which also drew 17 competitors with the likes of Tristan Padilla, Gabriel Handog, Alexander Crisostomo and Geoffrey Tan all geared up for battle in Round 3.

Joining the hunt are Stefano Tami, Felix Saludar, Ramon Fabie, Ben Bang-I, Ryan Nicolas, Jr., Clark Bayani, Sebastian Saycon, Bien Fajardo, Luciano Copok, Harry Sales, Lorenzo Lim, Akio Lee and Rafael Leonio.

Levonne Talion, on the other hand, leads the hunt in Round 4 in the girls’ 13-14 division, seeking to shine in the other format (driving, chipping and putting) after carving out a close win over Rafa Anciano in stroke play competition at Valley Golf last month.

Out to stop Talion in the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and put by ICTSI to boost junior golf are Chloe Lim, Maria Montserrat Lapuz, Chloe Rada and Amanda Sanchez.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the chipping and putting skills challenge set at 10 am. After the break, the driving skills competition will commence at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the series will hold the same format (driving, chipping and putting) when it holds its next stop back at Sta. Elena next Sunday (Aug. 20) featuring the boys’ and girls’ 9-12 class and girls’ 15-18 category.